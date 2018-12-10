Taimur Ali Khan wins gold medal on sports day, breaks into tears while cheerleading

Little Nawab of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan won gold medal on sports day at his school. Kareena Kapoor also took part with her son at the function.



Taimur was spotted in bright yellow T-shirt while he took part in a race as his mommy ran along with him. The adorable child then burst into tears, perhaps he didn’t enjoy the cheerleading as much.

In the end, he won a gold medal and was seen holding it proudly as he rested in his mother’s arms.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently hosted a pre-birthday party for son Taimur, who is turning two on December 20.