Pakistan Army kills terrorist who held six people hostage in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has killed a terrorist in an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the ISPR, wanted terrorist Hakim, who held six civilians hostage for ulterior motives, was killed during the operation in Mochiwal, Darbaran area .
The terrorist was armed with automatic weapons and grenades, the ISPR said.
"All hostages have been rescued by security forces. 4 security forces personnel received injuries during the operation," according to the statement.
