Sat Dec 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 1, 2018

Pakistan Army kills terrorist who held six people hostage in DI Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18
File photo

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has killed a terrorist  in an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations  (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, wanted terrorist Hakim, who held six civilians hostage for ulterior motives, was killed during  the operation in Mochiwal, Darbaran area .

The terrorist was armed  with automatic weapons and grenades, the ISPR said.

"All hostages have been rescued by security forces. 4 security forces personnel received injuries during the operation," according to the statement.



