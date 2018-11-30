Was smitten like a puppy in love: Nick on when he proposed Priyanka

All eyes are set on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they walk down the aisle on December 2 at the picturesque, historical Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

The made-for-each-other couple will be kicking off their pre-wedding festivities today with a mehndi and sangeet ceremony followed by a cocktail party.

The couple publicised the news about their engagement in a traditional roka ceremony in August. While the two are seen as the epitome of love and affection, little is known about their love story and how it all unfolded for the love-struck duo.



In a recent revelation about their love life, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, shared details about the moment when Nick was so smitten by Priyanka’s beauty that he decided to pop the marriage question immediately.

Priyanka is all set to be featured on the January cover of Vogue. In a corresponding interview with the magazine, it has been revealed that the Nick and the Quantico starlet actually started texting each other before they met at the 2017’s Met Gala.



Nick was the first one to message Priyanka on Twitter saying, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” Priyanka told him that her team could have read the message and that he should contact her on the phone instead.

The two then met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when he got down on one knee with everybody present, “And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” he recalled.

Shortly after, Nick and Priyanka started dating each other formally. Nick’s brother Joe said that he and his fiancée Sophie Turner laughed at seeing how Priyanka had swept Nick off his feet. “He’s sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We’re like, look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now.”

By their third date, Nick said, he was sure he wanted to marry Priyanka and it was her he wanted to spend of his life with. He proposed to her in Greece with a Tiffany ring he had bought a week ago.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” When she didn’t say anything, Nick told her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”



Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot in two wedding ceremonies - a traditional Indian and a Christian wedding - after which they will host two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

