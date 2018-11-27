Will give our lives if anyone cast evil eye on Chinese, says brother of Pakistan's fallen soldier

Despite devouring three members of his family, menace of terrorism that still continues to haunt the country has failed to weaken the resolve of Ashraf Khan to defend Pakistan against its enemies.

Amir Khan was the third member of his family, a father of two children, who fell in the line of duty while serving the Sindh Police department, after his elder brother and a nephew were martyred in terrorist attacks in the past.

Khan was among the two police officers who lost their lives when three terrorists stormed the Chinese consulate on Friday.

Speaking on Geo's morning show "Geo Pakistan" on Tuesday, Ashraf Khan said Amir Khan was fond of dying as a martyr despite being aware of the fact that two members of their family had already lost their lives.

He said his younger brother had the desire to defend Chinese guests who are in Pakistan with an aim to steer the country out of economic woes.

"We are disloyal if we can't protect our guests. And we will give our lives for our Chinese brothers and friends if anyone dare cast an evil's eye on them," he said.

"Chinese are our brothers, our friends . Strangers can abandon you but not those who are related to you," he said when hosts of the morning show sought his comment on reports that people of China are making donations for the Pakistani police officials who have lost their lives while protecting Chinese consulate.

Asked whether the authorities have visited the bereaved family and offered any assistance, Ashraf Khan said he was satisfied with the response his family has received so far from the government.

He expressed the hope that the government would take care of Amir Khan's children in the future too.

An attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi's Clifton area was foiled by police and security forces when three terrorists laced with automatic rifles, hand grenades and explosives, were killed before they could have managed to enter the building.

The police officers were identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, while the private security guard was identified as Muhammad Juman, according to the police.

Constable Khan has a two-month-old boy while his nephew is currently serving in the police force.

48 years old ASI Ashraf Dawood was a resident of Lyari and joined the police force in 1990. He has a son aged 3 and two daughters aged 4 and 6.

Ashraf Khan expressed hope that the government would take care of Amir Khan's children in the future too.



