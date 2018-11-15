Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Gen Bajwa visits Army Services Corps Center in Nowshehra

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share


RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Army Service Corps Centre, Nowshera on Thursday.

Maj General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal was installed as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps.

Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the army chief laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument.

Later talking to officers of services corps and the guests COAS appreciated contributions of the Corps both during peacetime and operations by providing logistics support.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan