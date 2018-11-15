Gen Bajwa visits Army Services Corps Center in Nowshehra





RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Army Service Corps Centre, Nowshera on Thursday.

Maj General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal was installed as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps.

Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the army chief laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument.

Later talking to officers of services corps and the guests COAS appreciated contributions of the Corps both during peacetime and operations by providing logistics support.