021Disrupt conference: Connecting global investors with entrepreneurs

KARACHI: After a highly successful run last year coupled with an amazing response from the audience, 021Disrupt is back in the city to provide a common avenue to budding entrepreneurs and innovators who are seeking to take the plunge in Pakistan’s developing investment sector.

Organised by the country’s leading technology incubator, the Nest I/O, the two-day conference kick-started Saturday, featuring esteemed influencers, investors, accelerators and start-up entrepreneurs from not just the country but from across the globe, with a vision to bring about an impact and country’s investment ecosystem.

Over 30 institutional investors, 280 startups, and over 50 speakers from home and abroad have taken part in the conference. The distinct event has become a catalyst in bringing investments into Pakistani companies connecting the world’s leading investors, innovators, and tech pioneers with the startup community of Pakistan to exchange insights and explore investment opportunities.

Jehan Ara, President [email protected] and Founder of The Nest I/O talking about the idea behind organising 021Disrupt shared, “Pakistan is a big secret that nobody knows about and as they [international investors] hear about things happening in the start-up ecosystem they are getting excited. We are hoping that there will be relationships that will be formed. Last year there were three investments that resulted from 021Disrupt. This year there are five announcements that will be made. Google is making an announcement. We have announcements from Coca Cola and Gobi ventures and that is what we wanted. We didn’t want it to be just another conference.”



She added, “021Disrupt has become the go-to event for the startup community of Pakistan while investors from around the world use it as the hunting ground for investment opportunities. We are so proud of the brand and global network that we have created around 021Disrupt and hope to continue to raise the bar in the coming years”.



Akash Shaikh, head of programs at the Nest I/O, further elaborated, “Last year it was a fantastic success after which we were thinking about how we can make it better. I am really proud that our team has come together to make it even bigger and better. We have more than 50 investors participate in the round-table conference. We have some of the best startups in Pakistan here and we have investors and amazing international speakers from all over the world and Pakistan.

