Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

Pakistan

AFP
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

It's in our DNA: Youthful Pakistan race to Twenty20 domination

DUBAI: Brash young players, peak fitness and a winning mentality "in their DNA", Pakistan are the current kings of international Twenty20 cricket.

Read more: Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record

The last two Sundays have seen Pakistan race to series whitewashes in the game's shortest format against Australia and New Zealand.

They also have registered 11 consecutive series wins -- a world record.

The rapid-fire cricket of T20 mirrors the helter-skelter nature of life in a country of 220 million where people.

More: Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Former captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan's Twenty20 flair comes naturally.

"It's partly our DNA," said Raja. "But our successes have a lot to do with skills and fitness. Pakistan is a damn good team in this format, bowling out the opposition at will."

With their powerful and penetrative bowling unit, Pakistan have dismissed rival teams the most times -- 31 in all -- while, in the last two years, they have defended a total of under 150 for 40 times out of 44, with three failures and one tie.

Sunday's win against New Zealand in Dubai was their ninth match victory in a row -- their biggest winning streak.

"Pakistan take this format very seriously and play with regular players most of the time," said Raja.

The greatest of all the surprises is Pakistan's fielding -- not a strong point in the past. Their fielders have effected 25 runs outs in the last 28 matches.

Pakistan's wicket-taking ability is second to none, having bowled out opposing teams (all 10 wickets) on 31 occasions -- the most by any team.

-- Youth changed Pakistan --

Following their first round exit from the 2016 World Twenty20, Pakistan have a new captain in Sarfraz Ahmed while the coaching reins were handed to South Africa's Mickey Arthur, a former Australia coach.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan's greatest batsmen, had no reservations over selecting youngsters.

It completely changed the scenario as since September 2016, Pakistan have won 29 of 33 Twenty20 internationals with only four defeats.

The current year has been phenomenal for Sarfraz and his young side, winning 17 of their 19 matches with two losses.

So what has changed?

Analysts say it is linked to the youthful nature of the country.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan figures, 42.4 million out of the nearly 97 million registered voters in this year's poll which saw former cricket captain Imran Khan become Prime Minister were between the ages of 18 and 35.

"The prime reason for the success in Twenty20 is the power of youth," ex-captain and coach Waqar Younis told AFP.

"Young players are hungry for success, they do the hard work and want to achieve and that has changed the whole picture."

Pakistan's latest pace sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is only 18. He became the youngest bowler to take three wickets in a Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.

World number one Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam became the quickest to 1,000 runs in the shortest format in just 26 innings, beating India's maestro Virat Kohli's feat by an innings.

Azam is only 24 and so is Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf while leg-spinnner Shadab Khan is only 20.

"The key difference is that we are a very young team and our fielding stands out and that has made us a good team," said Sarfraz.

"We have introduced youth and the results are obvious. We want to rise and rise and maintain that position."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan's visit infuses momentum in Pak-China ties: Global Times

Imran Khan's visit infuses momentum in Pak-China ties: Global Times
Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years

Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?