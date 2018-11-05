Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, leads Pakistan to another T20 series whitewash

DUBAI: The 24-year-old Babar Azam on Sunady became the quickest batsman to reach 1,000 Twenty20 runs . He has made this significant achievement in just 26 innings and left behind Virat Kohli who had scored in 27.

Ranked number one in Twenty20, hit a punishing 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes to lead Pakistan to another Twenty20 series whitewash as green shirts defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final match in Dubai .

Azam, when on 48, completed 1,000 runs in Twenty20 internationals in just 26 innings, bettering India´s Virat Kohli's record of reaching the mark in 27 innings.

Babar Azam's induction in the team has helped elevated Pakistan to the world number one ranking in Twenty20 internationals since making his debut against England at Old Trafford in 2016, when Sarfraz Ahmed took charge as captain.

Since then Pakistan have won 29 of their 33 Twenty20 internationals with only four defeats, taking their tally this year to 17 wins in 19 matches with two defeats.

Player of the match, Babar Azam registered his eighth fifty in Twenty20 cricket while Hafeez´s half century was his tenth in the shortest format.

Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 not out with two sixes and four boundaries and was declared the man of the series.

Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan (3-30) and Imad Wasim (2-28) then hastened New Zealand´s demise to 119 all out in 16.5 overs as the Kiwis lost their last eight wickets for just 23 runs.

This also becomes Pakistan´s second series whitewash after romping past Australia 3-0 last Sunday.

Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 60, with eight boundaries and two sixes, while opener Glenn Phillips made 26.

Williamson and Phillips added 83 for the third wicket after New Zealand lost big-hitting Colin Munro for two and Colin de Grandhomme for six.

But once both were dismissed in the same Shadab over, the innings fell apart, with only Ish Sodhi reaching double figures with 11.

Shoaib Malik a made nine-ball 19 with three boundaries.

Pakistan won the first match by two runs in Abu Dhabi and the second by six wickets in Dubai.



