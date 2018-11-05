Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

Sports

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, leads Pakistan to another T20 series whitewash

DUBAI: The 24-year-old Babar Azam on Sunady became the quickest batsman to reach 1,000 Twenty20 runs . He has made this significant achievement in just 26 innings and left behind Virat Kohli who had scored in 27.

Ranked number one in Twenty20, hit a punishing 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes to lead Pakistan to another Twenty20 series whitewash as green shirts defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final match in Dubai .

Azam, when on 48, completed 1,000 runs in Twenty20 internationals in just 26 innings, bettering India´s Virat Kohli's record of reaching the mark in 27 innings.

Babar Azam's induction in the team has helped elevated Pakistan to the world number one ranking in Twenty20 internationals since making his debut against England at Old Trafford in 2016, when Sarfraz Ahmed took charge as captain.

Since then Pakistan have won 29 of their 33 Twenty20 internationals with only four defeats, taking their tally this year to 17 wins in 19 matches with two defeats.

Player of the match, Babar Azam registered his eighth fifty in Twenty20 cricket while Hafeez´s half century was his tenth in the shortest format.

 Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 not out with two sixes and four boundaries and  was   declared the man of the series.

Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan (3-30) and Imad Wasim (2-28) then hastened New Zealand´s demise to 119 all out in 16.5 overs as the Kiwis lost their last eight wickets for just 23 runs.

This also becomes Pakistan´s second series whitewash after romping past Australia 3-0 last Sunday.

Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 60, with eight boundaries and two sixes, while opener Glenn Phillips made 26.

Williamson and Phillips added 83 for the third wicket after New Zealand lost big-hitting Colin Munro for two and Colin de Grandhomme for six.

But once both were dismissed in the same Shadab over, the innings fell apart, with only Ish Sodhi reaching double figures with 11.

Shoaib Malik a made nine-ball 19 with three boundaries.

Pakistan won the first match by two runs in Abu Dhabi and the second by six wickets in Dubai.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Yadav stars in India´s five-wicket T20 win

Yadav stars in India´s five-wicket T20 win
Babar sets new record of fastest 1,000 runs in T20I cricket

Babar sets new record of fastest 1,000 runs in T20I cricket
Kuldeep picks three as India limit West Indies to 109-8

Kuldeep picks three as India limit West Indies to 109-8
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?