Sun November 04, 2018
Must Read
Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Sports

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Share

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score

DUBAI: After a masterful chase helped them secure their 11th straight series win on Friday night, Pakistan will now look to whitewash New Zealand when they clash in the third and final T20 International on Sunday (today).

The comfort with which Pakistan cruised to victory in the second T20 — trouncing New Zealand by six wickets — has been a hallmark of their dominance that has seen them climb to the top of the rankings.

Another series sweep, after they humbled Australia 3-0, will see Pakistan pick up a 13-point lead over second-placed India.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men have successfully managed to tie down the experienced New Zealand middle-order with the likes of Williamson, Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson struggling to provide the finishing touches.

The visitors need Glenn Phillips to back up the good work from Munro early on and the opener needs to find a way to tackle the Imad Wasim challenge.

For Pakistan, Imad and Mohammad Hafeez have performed well since their return to the national setup. Shaheen Afridi has also grown in international cricket in a short span of time. Fakhar Zaman has struggled lately but he can bat out the opposition on his day and the hosts will hope that the opener finds his form back.

Martin Guptill’s absence has been hurting New Zealand and Phillips has one more opportunity to counter the challenges the UAE conditions have thrown at him. For visitors, there are not too many options unless Williamson moves up to open and they include Mark Chapman to boost their batting.

Comments

Latest News

More From Sports

Spotlight

Photos & Videos

