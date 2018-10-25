Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Famed Pashto singer Gulpanra recently posted a new video on her Instagram account for followers.

The singer who went mainstream with Coke Studio's Manamadam, is seen lip syncing one of her Pashto songs in the video .

Her fans may not be able to understand the complete lyrics of the track but then it is said that music has no language barrier 

The music and the voice lent to the song is a real  treat for ears.

