Saudi ministers call on PM Imran Khan, discuss projects under bilateral investment

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr Majed Al-Qasabi and Saudi Minister for Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Engineer Khalid Al Falih Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the investment opportunities in energy and different sectors of Pakistan.

Saudi Development Fund Chairman Ahmad Al-Khateeb and head of Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan were also present during the meeting.



The prime minister informed the Saudi ministers about the functioning of one window operation in Pakistan for the enhancement of foreign and local investment and facilitation of the business community.

A special cell to extend facilities to the business community had also been established, he added.

The Saudi ministers expressed their interest in the economy of Pakistan and discussed projects under the bilateral investment.

During the meeting, the progress on matters in the wake of Saudi delegation’s visit to Pakistan was also reviewed. The Saudi energy minister would soon visit Pakistan to give final shape to the agreed projects.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif, advisor on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hisham bin Siddique were also present during meeting.