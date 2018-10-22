Mon October 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Tanushree Dutta files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta after alleging Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 on the sets of ‘Horn OK pleassss’ and filing a harassment suit against him, has now filed a defamation case against Rakhi Sawant who had accused Tanushree of calling out Nana for gaining publicity.

At a press conference Rakhi, speaking of allegations that Tanushree has levelled against the veteran actor said, “Was she in coma for 10 years?”

Rakhi had even stated that Tanushree has only created a scene out of this entire scenario because she is mad, out of work and money and is seeking publicity.

Meanwhile, Tanushree’s advocate Nitin Satpute has confirmed filing a defamation suit against Rakhi for maligning his client’s image. He also stated that if Rakhi fails to revert on the notice, she could be punished for up to two years, or fined, or both.

In the entire Tanushree-Nana fiasco, Rakhi had taken Nana’s side. She had also replaced Tanushree in the song during the shooting of which Tanushree was allegedly harassed. 

