Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme has started from today with long queues of people seen outside registration centres.

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ has recived overwhelming response from the masses as the registration form issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been downladed thousands of times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 11 launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during the next five years.

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), issued the form on its website with all the required details needed for the registration.

The aspirants can download the forms and can submit them with the respective housing program offices till 21st December with Rs250 fee.

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated New Pakistan Housing Scheme at a ceremony in Islamabad today.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme, which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

'Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center'

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi will inaugurate Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center at NADRA Mega center in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the federal capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA mega center in Blue area, DC office G-11/4 and Tehsil office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at the deputy commissioner offices.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan strongly condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir

PM Imran Khan strongly condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing