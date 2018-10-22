Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme has started from today with long queues of people seen outside registration centres.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 11 launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during the next five years.

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), issued the form on its website with all the required details needed for the registration.

The aspirants can download the forms and can submit them with the respective housing program offices till 21st December with Rs250 fee.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme, which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

'Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center'

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi will inaugurate Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center at NADRA Mega center in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the federal capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA mega center in Blue area, DC office G-11/4 and Tehsil office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at the deputy commissioner offices.



