







ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday night issued the registration form for PM Imran Khan's ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’.

PM Imran's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration begins

As per details, a registration process would be initiated in seven districts from Thursday (today) with the cooperation of the NADRA to collect data for housing needs of the people.

How to apply



The people can avail the facility of online form and download it from the website of NADRA. While it can be submitted within two months from October 22 to December 21 along with Rs250 registration fee at the selected district offices.





The eligibility criteria

Only one person per family ( husband, wife and children ) is eligible to apply in this scheme.

Preference will be given to candidates who do not own any independent residential unit in Pakistan.

PKR 250 per form should be deposited along with this registration form.

Based on the data collected from these forms, housing specification including design, price and site will be decided for the applicants.

A Flagship Project



Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled his government’s flagship project Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – ensuring the provision of five million low-cost houses for underprivileged classes during the next five years.

Khan is optimistic that the successful implementation of the programme would not only boost the country’s economy but create immense job opportunities as well.

According to the programme, the government would provide the required land for the project and play the role of a regulator and facilitator to address bottlenecks to ensure enabling environment through the one-window facilitation centre for public and private sectors and non-profit organisations who would execute the project.