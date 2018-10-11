Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration begins



ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday night issued the registration form for PM Imran Khan's ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’.

As per details, a registration process would be initiated in seven districts from Thursday (today) with the cooperation of the NADRA to collect data for housing needs of the people.

How to apply

The people can avail the facility of online form and download it from the website of NADRA. While it can be submitted within two months from October 22 to December 21 along with Rs250 registration fee at the selected district offices.


The eligibility criteria

Only one person per family ( husband, wife and children ) is eligible to apply in this scheme.

Preference will be given to candidates who do not own any independent residential unit in Pakistan.

PKR 250 per form should be deposited along with this registration form.

Based on the data collected from these forms, housing specification including design, price and site will be decided for the applicants.

A Flagship Project

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled his government’s flagship project  Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – ensuring the provision of five million low-cost houses for underprivileged classes during the next five years.

Khan is optimistic that the successful implementation of the programme would not only boost the country’s economy but create immense job opportunities as well.

According to the programme, the government would provide the required land for the project and play the role of a regulator and facilitator to address bottlenecks to ensure enabling environment through the one-window facilitation centre for public and private sectors and non-profit organisations who would execute the project.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
DG ISI, other army officers have no official accounts on social media: DG ISPR

DG ISI, other army officers have no official accounts on social media: DG ISPR
NAB inquiry approved against Saad Rafique, Zehri, Wassan

NAB inquiry approved against Saad Rafique, Zehri, Wassan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series