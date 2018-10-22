PTI's victory in Karachi's by-polls reflects people trust in PM Imran, govt: Fawad

KARACHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain late on Sunday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidates in Karachi's by-poll reflected the public trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI's government.

In his tweet after the victory of PTI's candidates in by-polls; "Karachiites have opted for national politics by rejecting the ethnic one," adding that by the grace of Allah, it will herald the bright future of Pakistan.









According to unofficial and unverified results, PTI’s Aftab Siddiqui emerged as victorious by begging 32,326 votes against MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar who secured 13, 985 to stand second in Karachi's NA-247 constituency.

While in PS-11 by-polls, PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi won by acquiring 11, 658 votes as compared to PPP’s Fayyaz Pirzada who begged 5, 780 votes , while MQM-P's candidate stood third by securing 2,146 votes in the constituency.