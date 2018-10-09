How to Train Your Dragon 3: Hiccup and Toothless on a mission to save Berk

Dreamworks is taking movie buffs on another animated magical voyage as it unveils the new trailer of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.



The third installment of the magical venture showcases the undying friendship between the courageous Viking, Hiccup and the striking Night Fury dragon, Toothless as they encounter the unknown in the magnificently unruly land of the dragons, Isle of Berk, under the rule of Hiccup. However, the mystic land soon comes under shadows of threat and the two saviors of the village, Hiccup and Toothless fight to shield their home.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film is featuring the voice of Hollywood’s finest actors including America Ferrera, Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler and many others.

Under the production of Bonnie Arnold and Brad Lewis, the film will be all set for release next year on February 22nd 2019.