Sun October 07, 2018
Burden of fairness

NAB's Ashiana scam is really scandalous

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz's turn now

Change

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

Shahbaz's arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

5m homes project will reinvigorate economy, says PM's close aide

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Meeting you will be a privilege, Shah Rukh Khan tells Malala

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan said that it would be a privilege to meet Pakistan’s Nobel laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

The Indian star was responding to a tweet by Malala who invited Khan to talk at Oxford University.

Alan Rusbridger, Principal of theOxford University, had initially invited the Bollywood icon to deliver a lecture to his students at the prestigious varsity in November 2016.

“Can we tempt to Oxford University to talk to our students at Lady Margaret Hall? They love you (I'm the principal),” Rusbridger wrote.

Malala Yousafzai took to the popular micro-blogging website, saying she was still waiting to hear from Shah Rukh Khan.

“Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon,” Khan tweeted back.


Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt

Walking Dead star Scott Wilson dead at 76

Tanushree Dutta files harassment complaint against Nana Patekar

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

