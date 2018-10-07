Meeting you will be a privilege, Shah Rukh Khan tells Malala

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan said that it would be a privilege to meet Pakistan’s Nobel laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

The Indian star was responding to a tweet by Malala who invited Khan to talk at Oxford University.

Alan Rusbridger, Principal of theOxford University, had initially invited the Bollywood icon to deliver a lecture to his students at the prestigious varsity in November 2016.

“Can we tempt to Oxford University to talk to our students at Lady Margaret Hall? They love you (I'm the principal),” Rusbridger wrote.

Malala Yousafzai took to the popular micro-blogging website, saying she was still waiting to hear from Shah Rukh Khan.

“Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon,” Khan tweeted back.



