Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

KARACHI: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Karachi and parts of Sindh and Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 12 kilometers beneath the earth near National Kirthpar Karok on Sindh-Balochistan border.

The earthquake shook Karachi, adjoining areas  and other parts of the province at 10:40 minutes.

Quake's tremors were also felt in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan. 

There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damages. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections
Air Chief presents cheque to CJP for dam funds

Air Chief presents cheque to CJP for dam funds
PM for uniformity in basic educational system curriculum

PM for uniformity in basic educational system curriculum
'Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in PIA and became senator for serving Nawaz Sharif'

'Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in PIA and became senator for serving Nawaz Sharif'
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas