Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

KARACHI: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Karachi and parts of Sindh and Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 12 kilometers beneath the earth near National Kirthpar Karok on Sindh-Balochistan border.

The earthquake shook Karachi, adjoining areas and other parts of the province at 10:40 minutes.

Quake's tremors were also felt in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damages.



