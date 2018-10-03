Air Chief presents cheque to CJP for dam funds

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad and held meeting with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.



The Air Chief presented him a cheque for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund on behalf of all personnel of PAF.

While speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief reiterated the resolve that alongside defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, PAF would also continue to contribute towards nation building.

The Chief Justice thanked the Air Chief for the kind gesture and also lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

Later the Chief Justice delivered a lecture to PAF personnel.