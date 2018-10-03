Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Air Chief presents cheque to CJP for dam funds

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad and held meeting with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief presented him a cheque for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund on behalf of all personnel of PAF.

While speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief reiterated the resolve that alongside defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, PAF would also continue to contribute towards nation building.

The Chief Justice thanked the Air Chief for the kind gesture and also lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

Later the Chief Justice delivered a lecture to PAF personnel.

PM for uniformity in basic educational system curriculum

'Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in PIA and became senator for serving Nawaz Sharif'

Two men jailed for 14 years over possession of illegal arms

ICJ sets hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February 2019

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

