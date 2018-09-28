Fri September 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

After Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta accuses famous film director of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: After sending the Hindi film industry into a state of frenzy when she accused critically-acclaimed actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, the actress has officially brought the worldwide #MeToo movement to Bollywood stating she was  sexually assaulted by director Vivek Agnihotri also on the sets of ‘Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets’. 

Recalling the disgraceful incident while speaking to DNA, Tanushree revealed she was instructed to strip and dance without any warning, and that during the incident actors Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan actually stood up for her.

“This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was an actor’s close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor’s close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me ‘jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do (go strip and dance, give (Irrfan) cues’.”

The ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ starlet then added that Irrfan took action on the incident immediately; assuring Vivek that he can act without Tanushree dancing in front of him. She said that Suniel was also present on set and immediately spoke up, and told Agnihotri that if cues were required then he could give them.

Tanushree had earlier accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’.

She had stated, “When Nana Patekar misbehaved with me, he said out loud that he would do an intimate step with me in the song, which wasn’t mentioned in my contract. It was supposed to be a solo sequence of mine. I would feel very uncomfortable when he would come next to me and try to put his arm around me."

She went on to state: “He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do was an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”

