Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meera to return on the silver screens with 'Baaji'

Some of Pakistan’s finest names in the showbiz industry are coming together for a feature film showcasing an intriguing and distinct concept titled ‘Baaji.’

In the recent past, social media was abuzz with rumors of a Meera biopic in the making and it appears that there may have been some truth to the hearsay as the eminent film star unveiled the first look at Saqib Malik’s directorial that could be where the rumors had originally stemmed from.

As per reports the film will be exploring the fading scene of Lollywood in Pakistan and the thriving and altered new order if the film industry.

The picture unveiled by the Lollywood star shows the cosmic cast including Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Amna Ilyas, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho.

View this post on Instagram

#baajithefilm

A post shared by Meera jee (@meerajeeofficial) on

Balu Mahi star Osman Khalid Butt had also taken to Twitter to announce the upcoming project stating: ““I interrupt this hiatus to give news I’ve waited the better part of a year to announce: I’m starring in Saqib Malik’s debut film (been a long time coming!) Baaji opposite Amna Ilyas, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, and – Meera. Yes, you heard that right.”

As per reports, the film will be ready to hit theaters by mid of 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

´Slaves to debt´: fashion models speak out about catwalk misery

´Slaves to debt´: fashion models speak out about catwalk misery
Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Mohammad Hanif prepping up to unveil new novel

Mohammad Hanif prepping up to unveil new novel

Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot