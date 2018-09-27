Meera to return on the silver screens with 'Baaji'

Some of Pakistan’s finest names in the showbiz industry are coming together for a feature film showcasing an intriguing and distinct concept titled ‘Baaji.’

In the recent past, social media was abuzz with rumors of a Meera biopic in the making and it appears that there may have been some truth to the hearsay as the eminent film star unveiled the first look at Saqib Malik’s directorial that could be where the rumors had originally stemmed from.

As per reports the film will be exploring the fading scene of Lollywood in Pakistan and the thriving and altered new order if the film industry.

The picture unveiled by the Lollywood star shows the cosmic cast including Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Amna Ilyas, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho.

Balu Mahi star Osman Khalid Butt had also taken to Twitter to announce the upcoming project stating: ““I interrupt this hiatus to give news I’ve waited the better part of a year to announce: I’m starring in Saqib Malik’s debut film (been a long time coming!) Baaji opposite Amna Ilyas, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, and – Meera. Yes, you heard that right.”



As per reports, the film will be ready to hit theaters by mid of 2019.