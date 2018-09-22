Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Pakistani singer and activist Shehzad Roy and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s light moment playing chess on Saturday has racked up ample attention online.

The 41-year-old social worker had turned to Twitter to unveil his meeting with the feminist icon where he could be seen giving the young activist a lesson on how play chess.

He began the tweet publicizing positive news in reference to his NGO Zindagi Trust saying: “Chess is a mind sport and it should be a part of our school curriculum. @ZindagiTrust adopted a govt school, SMB Fatima jinnah which has produced a national champion in chess,” read his tweet.

He had gone on to laud the 21-year-old female rights activist for being quick on the uptake saying: “Here I am trying to teach @Malala how to play chess. Must say that she is a quick learner.”



