Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Entertainment

APP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After 35 year ban Saudi theaters to show 1st Arab film

RIYADH: Movie theaters in Saudi Arabia this week will screen an Egyptian film for the first time following the reversal of a 35-year ban on public cinemas.

Entitled “Al-Badla”, or “The Suit”, the movie is set to debut in the kingdom on Thursday, starred well-known Egyptian singer/actor Tamer Hosny.

In February, Saudi Arabia lifted a 35-year ban on public cinemas, drawing varied reactions from Saudi citizens.

The Saudi authorities had banned public cinemas in the mid-1980s.

The ban’s reversal comes as part of a raft of reforms introduced by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who last year also announced his decision to allow women to drive - a move that went into effect in June.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look
Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'