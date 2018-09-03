Crackdown against electricity theft to be launched: ECC

ISLAMABAD: A major crackdown against electricity theft was announced on Monday by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

In a meeting led by Finance Minister Asad Umar it was decided that a crackdown is to be instigated against the theft of electricity in the country.

It was also decided by the ECC to cut all unlawful electricity networks within a span of three months while stern action will be imposed against defaulters including the ministries and government departments that fall in the category.

It was further agreed that all the fertilizer factories that are currently not functioning will begin their operations again to fulfill the domestic demands for fertilizer.

The issue of circular debt will be submitted before Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the ECC.