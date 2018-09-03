Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

Entertainment

AFP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

DETROIT: The bishop who officiated the funeral of Aretha Franklin has apologized for appearing to grope singer Ariana Grande on stage, sparking widespread outrage.

The 25-year-old pop star sang the Aretha Franklin classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," one of a series of tributes by musicians to America´s "Queen of Soul" at her marathon funeral attended by presidents, stars and music royalty.

After her performance, she was congratulated by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who wrapped his arm around her, his hand high above her waist and his fingers pressed against her chest.

"It would never be my intention to touch any woman´s breast. ... I don´t know, I guess I put my arm around her," Ellis said in comments to US media confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

"Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar, but again, I apologize."

The moment drew fierce criticism online.

"I´m really sorry you had to go thru that @ArianaGrande that groping was beyond blatant and we could all see and feel your discomfort," wrote television host Claudia Jordan.

Ellis also apologized for a joke he made to Grande about her name: "When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell," he said, referring to a popular Mexican fast-food chain.

"I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community," Ellis said.

Grande is of Italian descent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
Katrina, Suhana join Bachan family at Star-studded launch of Shweta Nanda’s store

Katrina, Suhana join Bachan family at Star-studded launch of Shweta Nanda’s store
Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg

Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg
Kiran Rao to break seven-year hiatus with new directorial attempt

Kiran Rao to break seven-year hiatus with new directorial attempt
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’