Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Bollywood is an evolving industry that looks out for new ways to make audience stick to big screens.

The Akshay Kumar new venture 'Gold' is expected to do wonders as the first glimpse of the movie in the trailer looked amazing. Prior to its release that is due today; the trailer and the songs had mustered a lot of appreciation from the fans and had raised their bars of expectation.



Inspired by true events, the movie features Akshay Kumar as the coach of the Indian Hockey Team still playing under the British Raj. He longs for playing for a free India, a dream shared by his team members too. They want to break free and sing the National Anthem of India once they win a game and not the British National Anthem. But victory is not to come easy and that’s a total must to watch.

The movie promises a lot of treats, as in, the period look is beyond amazing as the makers have recreated the era perfectly with costume, hair, sets, locations and VFX coming together for form late century vibe. You are immediately transported to the bygone era. Secondly, the background score is tad bit different to ears.

Also this is Mouni Roy’s debut in Bollywood world as she shares screen with Akshay Kumar in 'Gold'. But in the very little she gets to do in the trailer, she makes her presence felt. She has a strong dialogue delivery that had not been used so far.

'Gold' is basically a historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, which Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tappan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.