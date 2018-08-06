Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan to have 'one hour of accountability' every week to answer public's questions

ISLAMABAD: Incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan avowed on Monday to bring a visible change in the style of governance by answering questions of Pakistanis for an hour, every week.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the premier elect stated he has been handed colossal responsibility with the public expecting an innovation in the method of administration by the party, taking into account their outlook being perceived differently.

“The people don’t expect us to run the country in a traditional way,” said Khan.

Furthermore he added that if he is unable to bring novelty into the traditional format of politics, it would result in public outrage.

Treading ahead, the PTI chief vowed to reserve an hour each week to interact with the public and answer questions they send his way, terming it ‘one hour of accountability’.

The elected MNAs concluded their leaders talk by a round of applause.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PSP's Fauzia Kasuri lauds Imran Khan for 'hour of accountability'

PSP's Fauzia Kasuri lauds Imran Khan for 'hour of accountability'

Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election

Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election
EU Ambassador Jean-Francois calls on Imran Khan

EU Ambassador Jean-Francois calls on Imran Khan
Qureshi denies being nominated for NA Speaker

Qureshi denies being nominated for NA Speaker
Load More load more