Imran Khan to have 'one hour of accountability' every week to answer public's questions

ISLAMABAD: Incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan avowed on Monday to bring a visible change in the style of governance by answering questions of Pakistanis for an hour, every week.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the premier elect stated he has been handed colossal responsibility with the public expecting an innovation in the method of administration by the party, taking into account their outlook being perceived differently.

“The people don’t expect us to run the country in a traditional way,” said Khan.

Furthermore he added that if he is unable to bring novelty into the traditional format of politics, it would result in public outrage.

Treading ahead, the PTI chief vowed to reserve an hour each week to interact with the public and answer questions they send his way, terming it ‘one hour of accountability’.

The elected MNAs concluded their leaders talk by a round of applause.