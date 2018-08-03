Sonali Bendre 'stable, out of complications now', informs husband

Following her shocking cancer diagnosis and treatment in the US, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been staying strong and is ‘stable’ now, informs her husband’s new tweet.



In a warm Twitter message, Sonali’s husband filmmaker Goldie Behl has expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by the family’s side in this tough time.

“Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he wrote.

Replying to the tweet, leading Pakistani singer/actor Ali Zafar has also sent love the family's way, saying ‘that she [Sonali] will fight and be back very soon!’





