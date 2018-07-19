Overlord's trailer introduces WWII backed with zombie-like super soldiers

'Overlord' is about how the World War II would have been like had there been zombies for real, perhaps Nazi zombies.



Filmmaker JJ Abam makes the zombie in the favor of the Germans, who are backed with the zombie-like super soldiers to help them stand for Hitler’s “Thousand Year Reich” when American troopers push an invasion attack into France on D-Day.

Directed by Julius Avery, 'Overlord' stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Pilou Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier, and Bokeem Woodbine.

The war film may be meeting horror, but producer Abrams confirmed during CinemaCon that the movie is not a Cloverfield sequel, but it the Cloverfield franchise does have a fourth sequel in the making.

Meanwhile, there is 'Overlord' to hit the theatres on November 9th.