Asif Ali Zardari decides to appear before SC on Thursday: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has decided to appear before Supreme Court in money-laundering case tomorrow (Thursday), sources said.



According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari decided to appear before apex court after consultation with his legal team.

The sources added that Asif Ali Zardari will arrive in Islamabad from Lahore tonight.

It may be noted here that Supreme Court had summoned Zardari and Faryal Talpur in money-laundering case on July 12.

The team of lawyers to represent Asif Zardari in money laundering case comprises of Farooq H Naek, Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan.