Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Election 2018: List of National Assembly candidates for general election 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates, according to which 3,675 contestants are in the electoral arena for the National Assembly’s seats.

1,696 candidates are contesting from Punjab; 872 from Sindh; 760 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and 303 are in the field from Balochistan for the lower house of the Parliament.

x
Advertisement

Following is the complete list of the candidates:



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls

NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls
Nawaz asks court to delay Avenfield verdict until he returns from London

Nawaz asks court to delay Avenfield verdict until he returns from London
Load More load more