Pakistan Election 2018: List of National Assembly candidates for general election 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates, according to which 3,675 contestants are in the electoral arena for the National Assembly’s seats.
1,696 candidates are contesting from Punjab; 872 from Sindh; 760 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and 303 are in the field from Balochistan for the lower house of the Parliament.
Following is the complete list of the candidates:
