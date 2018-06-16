Kevin Spacey to make a comeback on silver screen next month

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was banned from appearing in films and TV following sexual assault allegations against him.

His upcoming movie ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ is all set to release on July 29 and filmmakers have revealed its trailer already.

‘Billionaire Boys Club’ orbits around a real-life club in Los Angeles in the 80’s that prompted Ponzi Schemes.

Kevin Spacey was banned from working in films after sexual harassment charges mounted against him. He was dropped out of famed Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ and Christopher Plummer's ‘All The Money In The World.’