Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Probe launched after Afridi spotted with chained lion in viral photos

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had a probe launched at his house by the Sindh Wildlife Department on Friday after images of a chained lion inside his house went viral.

The viral images that had caused an outrage led to Sindh Wildlife Conservator Taj Muhammad Shaikh taking action and calling for a thorough investigation to take place regarding the occurrence, stating the probe will be concluded after Eid, subsequent to which appropriate action will be taken.

x
Advertisement

The all-rounder’s animal-friendly tweet had backfired where he can be seen feeding a baby deer along with a picture of his daughter imitating his victory pose with a chained lion behind her. The images had ignited an online fury instantly after getting posted for the wildlife animal being kept in unnatural conditions.

The cricket star had responded stating the animal did not belong to him and was the possession of his friend who was also in possession of its license. He further added that his friend had brought the animal over for a few hours and had chained him as a precautionary measure

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for turning down marriage proposal

Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for turning down marriage proposal
MET Office predicts rain during Eid holidays

MET Office predicts rain during Eid holidays
Fawad Chaudhry responds to ‘fake’ remarks about Tariq Jamil

Fawad Chaudhry responds to ‘fake’ remarks about Tariq Jamil
Influential family in Mianwali parts ways with PTI after ticket snub

Influential family in Mianwali parts ways with PTI after ticket snub

Load More load more