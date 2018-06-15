Probe launched after Afridi spotted with chained lion in viral photos

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had a probe launched at his house by the Sindh Wildlife Department on Friday after images of a chained lion inside his house went viral.

The viral images that had caused an outrage led to Sindh Wildlife Conservator Taj Muhammad Shaikh taking action and calling for a thorough investigation to take place regarding the occurrence, stating the probe will be concluded after Eid, subsequent to which appropriate action will be taken.

The all-rounder’s animal-friendly tweet had backfired where he can be seen feeding a baby deer along with a picture of his daughter imitating his victory pose with a chained lion behind her. The images had ignited an online fury instantly after getting posted for the wildlife animal being kept in unnatural conditions.

The cricket star had responded stating the animal did not belong to him and was the possession of his friend who was also in possession of its license. He further added that his friend had brought the animal over for a few hours and had chained him as a precautionary measure