Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin to join election race from Peshawar

Noor Jahan, the paternal cousin of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has publicized the news of her contesting the upcoming general elections from her hometown of Peshawar.

In conversation with Geo News, Noor Jahan revealed that she will be joining the election’s race by contesting for a general seat from the constituency PK-77, as an independent candidate, in spite of her hailing from Awami National Party.

“I hope people support me in the same way they support Shah Rukh Khan,” she had stated.

Cousin of the Bollywood legend had previously been of service as a councilor and has been engaged in political activities since a couple of years.

Belonging to Peshawar’s Mohallah Shah Wali Qatal area, Noor Jahan has garnered immense support from her neighbors as well who claim to stand by her.