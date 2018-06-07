Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin to join election race from Peshawar

Noor Jahan, the paternal cousin of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has publicized the news of her contesting the upcoming general elections from her hometown of Peshawar.

In conversation with Geo News, Noor Jahan revealed that she will be joining the election’s race by contesting for a general seat from the constituency PK-77, as an independent candidate, in spite of her hailing from Awami National Party.

“I hope people support me in the same way they support Shah Rukh Khan,” she had stated.

Cousin of the Bollywood legend had previously been of service as a councilor and has been engaged in political activities since a couple of years.

Belonging to Peshawar’s Mohallah Shah Wali Qatal area, Noor Jahan has garnered immense support from her neighbors as well who claim to stand by her.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Anupam Kher to get honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA18

Anupam Kher to get honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA18
Here’s why Deepika Padukone is stalling off marriage with Ranveer Singh

Here’s why Deepika Padukone is stalling off marriage with Ranveer Singh
'It’s not true!' – Ali Azmat dismisses Junoon reunion rumour

'It’s not true!' – Ali Azmat dismisses Junoon reunion rumour
All things flawed about Kareena-Sonam’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’

All things flawed about Kareena-Sonam’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’
Load More load more