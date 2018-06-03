Is Fawad Khan giving off the ‘chai wala’ vibes in latest photo shoot?

Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan has ignited social media users with his uncanny resemblance to another one of the public’s highly adored personalities, -the Chai Wala.



Earlier in the week, Fawad Khan along with Mahira Khan had landed on the cover of an Indian magazine for Sadaf Fawad Khan’s latest bridal collection and had left all jaws dropped.

It wasn’t long until social media broke out into frenzy over the sizzling looks of the Khans and started comparing the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s appearance to that of the famous Arshad Khan, better known as Chai Wala.

The blue-eyed Chai Wala became an internet sensation within hours after an Islamabad-based photographer Jiah Ali had candidly captured him pouring tea. The image had gone viral throughout the world for his pleasant appearance.

Here’s what the social media had to say about Fawad Khan’s resemblance with the chai wala: