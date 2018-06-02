Ranveer Singh reveals plan of launching his own clothing line soon

As a lot of actors are venturing into clothing lines, it might be possible for 'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh to have his own clothing line soon.



Apart from delivering powerful performances in movies like 'Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' time and again, Ranveer Singh is also known for his unique and funky fashion sense in the industry.

In an interview Ranveer said that he does want to launch his own clothing range soon. In fact the versatile actor has a lot more on his mind including painting, composing songs, writing scripts and he is also open to doing a web series.

Nonetheless the actor is currently occupied with his upcoming films and has only given some thought to the concept of starting a clothing line.

Ranveer Singh has two upcoming movies; 'Gully Boy' alongside Alia Bhatt is set to release on February 14, 2019 and 'Simmba' , set to release on December 28, 2018.