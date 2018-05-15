Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Nawaz rejects National Security Committee statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has rejected  the statement of National Security Committee's  Monday's statement as horrible and painful, according to Geo News.

Speaking at the Accountability Court the PMLN leaders said the statement of the top civilian-military coordination forum   was based of misunderstanding.

Later, talking to media outside the court, Nawaz Sharif said time has come to decide who is traitor and who is patriot, reiterating his demand to set up a national commission.

He said being a three time prime minister he knows a lot of things. "Who has brought  the country to this point," he said.

The NSC  meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi  and also attended by  top military leaders  had condemned Sharif's remarks about  Mumbai terror attacks in an interview with a leading English daily.

The NSC on Monday  dismissed former premier Nawaz Sharif's  statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and termed it "incorrect and misleading".


  


