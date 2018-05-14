Mon May 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

PM Abbasi meets Nawaz after NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Nawaz Sharif after attending an important meeting of National Security Committee, which deliberated upon the former PM’s statement regarding Mumbai attacks.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the  two leaders would also discuss the caretaker prime minster candidate.

Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders were also present.

Nawaz Sharif, in a recent interview, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

In a damage-control move, the PML-N issued a clarification stating that Nawaz Sharif's remarks were "grossly misinterpreted by Indian media". "Unfortunately, a section of Pakistani electronic and social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement," a party spokesman said.

But today, the PML-N Quaid defended his statement and said  'I will  continue to speak the truth.'

