Here’s what Kangana Ranaut wore for her massive debut at the Cannes 2018

CANNES, France: It is Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut’s first time at the Cannes Film Festival this year and the actress pulled off her debut extremely well.



Kangana, who is representing a brand of vodka produced in France at the festival - while visiting the India Pavilion intended to celebrate Indian cinema - chose to don a fiery, shimmering black sari that surely made heads turn.

With her hair done in a 60-styled bun, the actress channelled her inner retro diva looking absolutely stunning, completing her look off with a statement neckpiece.

Sabyasachi, designer behind Kangana’s classic ensemble and jewellery, while sharing the ‘Queen’ starlet’s first look on Instagram, wrote:

While we absolutely love what Kangana wore for first appearance at Cannes, we cannot wait to see what more she has in store for us, as she will be walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time too.



Kangana was accompanied by India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Smriti Irani and Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion this year.

Her Bollywood counterpart Deepika Padukone will walk the Cannes red carpet today and tomorrow (May 11). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 12-13 and May 14-15, respectively.