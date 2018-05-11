Fri May 11, 2018
Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Here’s what Kangana Ranaut wore for her massive debut at the Cannes 2018

CANNES, France: It is Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut’s first time at the Cannes Film Festival this year  and the actress  pulled off her debut extremely well.

Kangana, who is representing a brand of vodka produced in France at the festival - while visiting the India Pavilion intended to celebrate Indian cinema - chose to don a fiery, shimmering black sari  that surely made heads turn. 

With her hair done in a 60-styled bun, the actress channelled her inner retro diva looking absolutely stunning, completing her look off with a statement neckpiece.

Sabyasachi, designer behind Kangana’s classic ensemble and jewellery, while sharing the ‘Queen’ starlet’s first look on Instagram, wrote:

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

While we absolutely love what Kangana wore for first appearance at Cannes, we cannot wait to see what more she has in store for us, as she will be walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time too.

Kangana was accompanied by India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Smriti Irani and Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion  this year. 

Her Bollywood counterpart Deepika Padukone will walk the Cannes red carpet today and tomorrow (May 11). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 12-13 and May 14-15, respectively.

