Double trouble for Karachiites as K-Electric unit trips, temp soars to 43°C

Amid sizzling temperatures in Karachi, the K-Electric announced that the people will have to face extra loadshedding as one of its power generation units at Bin Qasim plant has tripped.

The KE said that its 200MW power generation unit has tripped. Areas which were earlier exempted will also face one-hour loadshedding, the KE added.

The Met Office has earlier warned that the weather in city is expected to be very hot and dry on Thursday, as the temperature may rise to 43 degrees Celsius under the influence of north-westerly winds due to the stoppage of sea breeze.

“The temperature in the city is expected to be between 41 and 43°C on Thursday, while on Friday the maximum temperature will be between 40 and 42°C, but we’re not calling it a heatwave,” Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Dr Ghulam Rasul told The News.

Dr Rasul, however, warned that chances of heatwaves this month and the next are very high. He defined a heatwave as an increase of five degrees in the mercury from a normal or average temperature persisting for three or more days.

He said the Met Office will issue a special advisory prior to the onset of any heatwave in any part of the country so that people and the authorities can take precautionary measures. The Met chief said the mercury in Karachi will remain a degree or two above the normal temperature in May and June, adding that the average temperature this month has been 38°C, which means that it is expected to rise to 39 or 40°C.

“Chances of heatwaves in the country this month and in the following months are very high. The coastal areas especially may have to endure heatwaves if the sea breeze stops blowing under the influence of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea.”

Dr Rasul said the people of Karachi should remain alert if a heatwave warning is issued for the city. Following the deadly heatwave of June 2015, Met officials had started warning people in advance about the sudden rise in temperature, changes in the wind directions and humidity.

Although the temperature in the city did not cross 36.5°C on Wednesday, there were reports of people falling unconscious due to suffocation and hot and humid conditions, but Met officials said the temperature will rise sharply on Thursday and may touch 43°C due to complete stoppage of sea breeze, especially during the day.

Similar conditions will persist on Friday, as the temperature is expected to remain between 40 and 42°C, said the Met officials, adding that from Saturday the temperature will start falling and be in the range of 35 and 38°C.

The Met chief said that after the 2015 heatwave, they had established a Heatwave Early Warning Centre in Karachi that provides the forecast for three consecutive days in case the temperature is expected to rise above normal, so people and the authorities can be forewarned to take precautionary measures.

“We are also in touch with the K-Electric and have advised them to manage their load due to expected rise in the temperature, especially in the low-income group areas, where people don’t have alternative means of keeping their fans running.”

Precautions

In view of the extremely hot temperature forecast for Thursday (today) and Friday (tomorrow), medical practitioners have advised the citizens to adopt certain precautionary measures.

The children, the elderly and medically challenged should not venture out from noon to 4pm unless it is extremely important. They have asked to keep the head and neck covered while out in the open. The doctors have advised consuming a lot of water and wearing light-coloured loose outfits. A few years ago, there was an unprecedented loss of lives due to a searing heatwave.