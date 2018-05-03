Riz Ahmed to star in a British-Pakistani BBC family drama

Famed British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is prepping up to showcase his desi roots on an international platform after he teamed up with BBC for a British-Pakistani family drama.

As per reports, a nine-part documentary series titled ‘Englistan’ is presently underway which will narrate the tale of a British-Pakistani family spanning over three generations and is featuring the 'Rogue One' star and Pakistan’s highly adored Riz Ahmed.

The series is centered on the Latif family, consisting of Jamal and Fatima along with their three children Ashraf, Razia and Asim, and their grandchildren Zahed, Naseem and Ayesha, as they live through four decades on the British soils.

“I’m excited to be working with [BBC Studios executive producer] Esther Springer and all the team at BBC Studios. 'Englistan' is an untold British story with universal themes and resonance. It's the story I always wanted to tell, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to do so,” stated Ahmed.

The project in production with BBC Studios Drama London, was announced on Monday, in association with Left Handed Films for BBC Two.