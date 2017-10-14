Padmavati: 400kg gold used for Deepika's jewellery

Ever since the makers of "Padmavati" unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone from the period-drama, the elaborate Rajasthani jewellery donned by the actress grabbed much attention.

The way Sanjay Leela Bhansali portrays women in his films is no less than a moving poetry on the screen, and, Deepika as queen Padmini is no exception.

The pain which would have gone into detailing of Deepika's character reflects on screen. Intricately crafted jewellery adds oodles of glamour to the regal look of actress in the film.

To create this exclusive collection for the film, some 200 craftsmen worked for 600 days! Some of the most iconic pieces will be showcased in the movie. Each piece of jewellery worn in the movie plays a significant role in some of the most crucial scenes such as the celebration of Diwali, Holi, Ghoomer and the Jauhar scenes, said a statement.

"Padmavati", which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.