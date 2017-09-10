Sun September 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 10, 2017

Islamabad: Two die, one injured in Awami Markaz fire incident

ISLAMABAD: Two persons lost their lives and another received severe injuries after fire erupted at Islamabad's six-storey ‘Awami Markaz’ here Sunday morning.

According to hospital sources, one person, Raza died after he jumped off the building and could not survive his injuries.

While other victim, Waqar died because of suffocation due to intense flames and heat caused by severe blaze.

Third victim, Umer Ejaz was taken to Burns Unit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he was being treated for his injuries. Despite several hours of effort, the fire fighters could not extinguish the fire reportedly caused by short circuiting at one of the floors of the building.

According to rescue officials, the victims were staffers at a call centre located inside the building.

Seven fire tenders, sky lifts and water bowsers took part in the operation to douse the flames.

Later, the firefighters started the cooling operation to avoid any further eruptions but after sometime the fire erupted again on the fourth floor.

Ambulances of Rescue 1122 service were close by for any eventuality.

In This Story

