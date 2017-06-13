Panama JIT is PML-N's 'Election Cell', claims Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on Sunday alleged that the Panama case JIT is 'Election Cell' of ruling PML-N and a new manifesto is being prepared through its proceedings.

He was talking to reporters upon his arrival at the Lahore airport where a large no of his supporters had also gathered to welcome him.

Qadri smelled conspiracy behind Hussain Nawaz’s leaked photo so that JIT’s neutrality is established. It is all drama by the rulers, he said.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), on the orders of the Supreme Court, is probing the offshore accounts and properties of Sharif Family. The prime minister’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz have appeared before it several times.

Hussain Nawaz has accused two JIT members of bias and humiliation and also filed a petition before the SC, which was dismissed.

A picture of PM’s son during the investigation was mysteriously surfaced on social media last week triggering an intense debate and controversy around the whole process.

Criticism of JIT by Hussain Nawaz and other witnesses is actually a plot so that when a decision comes, the ruling party will say it was made despite the allegations made against the investigators, PAT chief alleged.

The President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed had also approached the apex court and filed a complaint, accusing the JIT of insulting and mistreating him.

The PAT chief asked all the opposition parties to unite on a single platform against the PML-N. He demanded making judicial inquiry report of Model Town tragedy public and vowed to go all the way to punish the killers.