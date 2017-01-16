KARACHI: Pakistan's singing sensation Atif Aslam recently rescued a girl who was being harassed by hooligans at a concert of his on Saturday night, doling out a stern warning to the eve teasers before resuming his show.

Musical artists are role models for millions of people around the world and when you're Atif Aslam, you have a global fan following who look up to you and expect you to do the right thing. And that is exactly what the Pakistani singer did at a recent concert, when he stopped in the middle of a song and rescued a girl from a bunch of eve teasers.

"Have you ever seen a girl?" asked Atif angrily, after stopping in the middle of a song. "Your mother and sister could also be over here," he added, to the cheer of the crowd.

Atif signaled to a bouncer to come over and rescue the girl from the hooligans. The singer then proceeded to tell the eve teasers that if they dared misbehave again, the show would finish early.

"Insaan ka bacha ban (act like a human being)," he reprimanded them, before resuming the show.

Incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women by men at public places occur during concerts and public events. It is certainly praiseworthy of the singer to take note of the foul action, chide those who were involved and rescue the girl.

