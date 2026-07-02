Will ‘mysterious figure’ linked to Taylor Swift attend her wedding?

The sports and celebrity worlds will collide Friday night when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in an all-night affair at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to Reuters news agency.

Page Six reported Thursday that festivities celebrating the nuptials of the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end will begin at 3:30 ‌p.m. and go on until 2 a.m.

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A cocktail hour will precede the ceremony, which Page Six reported will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the floor of the famous arena. The reception is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The rehearsal dinner with about 100 guests will be held Thursday night at the Infosys Theater inside MSG. More than 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding, per Page Six.

Swift and Kelce, both ⁠36, have released no details about the ceremony and are requiring guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

While the guest list has been kept secret, Swifties are eager to know about the presence of a particular figure at the event.

It’s neither her former friend Blake Lively nor any other celebrity. Instead, people are hoping they will get to see a rare glimpse of Erica Worden. She is Taylor Swift's personal assistant, who has always been a mystery to millions of her fans.

It rarely happens that Erica's name doesn't pop up when the popstar is performing.

Erica Worden has been serving Taylor Swift as her personal assistant for over a decade.

Erica Worden has been the subject of growing curiosity among fans, even though little verified information about her is available publicly.

Worden, often simply called “Erica,” is widely believed to serve as Swift’s personal assistant and road or tour aide, though some fans have speculated she also handles tour management duties.

She has been seen accompanying the pop star at public events and major tours since at least the Red and 1989 eras, typically working behind the scenes while figures like publicist Tree Paine remain more visible.

The surge in attention reflects how Swift’s fan base often scours for information about those in her inner circle, believing assistants may hold insight into the singer’s activities.

Despite the fascination, Erica Worden remains a largely enigmatic figure.