Jennifer Aniston's latest post says it all about Jim Curtis romance

Jennifer Aniston and beau Jim Curtis' love is thriving as the actress shared a rare peek into their romance.

After the couple marked their one-year anniversary, the Friends star took to her Instagram account to share her Summer dump featuring the quality time she and her hypnotherapist beau have spent this weekend.

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"Incoming summer dumper!" Aniston captioned her July 1 post.

The first slide in the carousel showed Aniston and Curtis posing for a selfie as the actress can be seen sitting in a car while Curtis posed standing next to the open car door.

In another photo, Aniston and Curtis were photographed while chatting with the actress' dog, Clyde, after a workout.

The carousel also featured Aniston's big-screen pals including Naomi Watts, Amanda Anka, Billy Crudup, and Jason Bateman.

As fans rushed to the comment section to express love and support, Aniston's longtime pal Sandra also left a comment gushing over the post.

She wrote, "Every view, perfection" with a red heart emoji.

This came after Curtis posted a sweet reflection on his social media and included Aniston in the post.

"Life lately. Grateful," he wrote in the caption along with several snaps of Aniston.

For those unversed, Aniston and Curtis began dating back in July 2025.