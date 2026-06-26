Prince Harry wants this Royal to ‘steer clear’ during UK trip next month

Prince Harry is it reportedly said to have no contact with this royal during his upcoming trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to land in England alongside Meghan Markle to mark one year countdown to Invictus Games 2027, will not have a dialogue with his stepmother, queen Camila.

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The Times reportedthat Her Majesty is “staying well clear” and is “unlikely to get involved” with her step son.

Queen Camilla is unsure about King Charles’s move and William isn’t happy about it either, sources revealed to Woman’s Day.

Camilla believes the “whole idea is complete lunacy” and William, who is still furious at Harry still, agrees with her. He is pushing back at the demands and they both continue to raise the point that Harry and Meghan “cannot be trusted”.

The report insists that the King is “increasingly emotional about the situation between William and Harry because, from his point of view, far too much time has already been lost”. He thought that there would never come a day when his two sons would reconcile but now he is putting his foot down and stepping in.

“William is still livid and can’t understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he’s concerned, Harry is beyond hope,” the source said.