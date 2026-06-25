Why Prince George is heading to Prince William's former school revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently took a major decision for their eldest son Prince George.

As confirmed by Kensington Palace, George, who is second in line to the British throne, is set to take major step towards his future royal role: attending Eton College this fall.

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George's enrollment reportedly ends years of speculation over whether the Prince and Princess of Wales would choose a more modern educational route for their eldest son or opt for a school rooted in royal tradition, according to People Magazine.

But, with the announcement it was confirmed that George will follow in the footsteps of his father, who studied at the prestigious all-boys boarding school in the 1990s.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "Eton was a much-needed haven for William."

"It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role," Sally added.

A source has also revealed to the outlet that Prince George has "always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps."

Moreover, Ailsa Anderson, the former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth also noted that William and Kate have been "very careful" of not pressuring any of their children, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to "appear on the public stage too often."

"It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence," she added.

About their decision of George's college, Ailsa noted, "Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision."

Royal experts also noted that although Eton stands for tradition, but the couple's decision "hinges on the school’s academic excellence and the many ways it develops its students for leadership roles."

"George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal," Sally noted.

Meanwhile, Ailsa added that Prince William "loved" his time in Eton and would've thought about what would be best for "George’s strengths, qualities and personality."

Besides this, royal experts also suggested that the college's proximity to the Wales family's Windsor residence likely played a major role in the decision.