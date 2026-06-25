King Charles raises 'alarm bells' for Queen Camilla

King Charles believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause

King Charles has reportedly raised the ‘alarm bells’ for his wife Queen Camilla ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the Britain next month.

The insiders told the Closer, the monarch has left Camilla concerned with his message of support to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games next year in UK.

Advertisement

The outlet, citing the source said, “Like the rest of the Royal Family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause. He hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year and is aware that a lot of taxpayers' money has been spent on it.”

The insider said King Charles message of support has raised ‘alarm bells’ for Camilla.

The source says, Camilla fears that Meghan and Harry further any attention or affection from Charles for their own gain.

The close confidant said, “She thought it was settled after America, that Charles was letting this ridiculous need to reconcile with Harry go but then he started saying that he wants to lend his support to Invictus; that it’s a worthwhile cause and he should be making an effort.”

‘Not surprisingly, that has set Camilla’s alarm bells ringing and she’s warning Charles that whenever Harry and Meghan are given an inch, they inevitably take a mile. They have this very aggressive and righteous side to their personalities where they just want to get front and centre of everything and Camilla can’t fathom having to smile and deal with that.’

However, the source said Queen Camilla always points to how Meghan and Harry behaved when they were living in the U.K.

‘They were literally trying to tell the Queen how the monarchy’s future should be shaped,’ the insider says.